Moto Edge X30 To Be First Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen1: Can It Take On Xiaomi 12?

Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen1

The Chinese TENAA and 3C certification listings were visited by two Motorola smartphones recently. The smartphones appeared with the model numbers XT2175-2 and XT2202-1, revealing most of their specs and renders. Most importantly, the upcoming Motorola smartphones were spotted with the Snapdragon 888+ and the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipsets, respectively.

Adding to the anticipation, Lenovo China's General Manager, Chen Jin, took to Weibo to hint at the name of the XT2201 Motorola smartphone. Here, the Weibo post shows it has been uploaded from the Moto Edge X30. What's more, the post also talks about the features of the upcoming Moto Edge X30.

"New phone in hand. Double-sided gorilla glass and new process, feels cool in your hand. Powerful core, great performance. A bunch of new FEATURES first released, huge cool," reads the translated post as shared by Gizmochina. That's not all. The comments section also has a note from Jin, mentioning the Moto Edge X30 will be the first phone to offer My UI 3.0 experience.

Moto Edge X30: Rumored Features

The rumor mill has been debating the features of the upcoming Moto Edge X30. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Motorola flagship will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is speculated to be the first to draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, beating Xiaomi and OnePlus.

The rumored Moto Edge X30 is speculated to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with dual 50MP sensors and a 2MP supporting shooter. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging support. We can also expect the Moto Edge X30 to support up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Reports also claim the upcoming Moto Edge X30 could debut as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in the global market. Apart from the Moto Edge X30, the other smartphone spotted is tipped to be the Moto G200. Reports suggest this smartphone could launch as the Moto Edge S30 in the global market.

Moto Edge X30 Vs Xiaomi 12: Rumored Features

So far, we believed the upcoming Xiaomi 12 would be the first smartphone to draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Moto Edge X30 could beat Xiaomi in this race.

To note, the Xiaomi 12 smartphone is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For the optics, the Xiaomi 12 is speculated to use a 50MP quad-camera setup. That said, the specs on both the Moto Edge X30 and the Xiaomi 12 are mere rumors. We'll know more once they begin teasing the smartphones officially.