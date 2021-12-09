Moto Edge X30 Goes Official As The World's First Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Powered Smartphone News oi-Vivek

Motorola is officially the first smartphone brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone. Even though Xiaomi was said to be the first brand to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone, Motorola is now officially the first brand that has done it with the announcement of the Moto Edge X30.

Looking at the specifications of the Moto Edge X30, the company have seems to deliver a great flagship smartphone for 2022 with plenty of industry-first features, including a 144Hz 10bit OLED display with a native resolution of 2400 × 1080p. The display can offer a peak brightness of 700nits with 576Hz touch sampling rate support.

As mentioned before, the Moto Edge X30 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone offers 8/12GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage. Do note that, there is a special version of the Moto Edge X30 with an under-display selfie camera, which costs a bit more than the regular variant.

The Chinese version of the Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 OS with a custom MyUI 3.0 skin on top. The international variant is likely to ship with stock Android UI. The device should receive two major Android OS updates in its lifetime.

All variants of the Moto Edge X30 uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Coming to the processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has eight CPU cores with Adreno GPU. The processor also comes with an upgraded Snapdragon X65 5G modem, capable of offering top-tier download and upload speeds over a 5G network. It also offers the latest connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, and NFC.

The triple camera setup on the Moto Edge X30 consists of a 50MP wide angle and 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 2MP depth sensor. There is no telephoto or a periscope zoom lens, which is a bummer. The device has a whopping 60MP selfie camera.

A 5000 mAh battery fuels the Moto Edge X30 with support for 68W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone neither supports wireless charging and it also misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola has officially confirmed that the Moto Edge X30 has scored a whopping 1061361 points on AnTuTu benchmark, making it the most powerful Android smartphone to date.

Pricing And Availability

The Moto Edge X30 comes in several variants. The base variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage for 3199 Yuan or Rs. 38,000. The mid-tier variant offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and costs 3399 Yuna or Rs. 40,500. Lastly, the top regular top trim variant of the Moto Edge X30 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and retails for 3,599 Yuan or Rs. 40,500.

Lastly, the special model of the Moto Edge X30 offers 12GB RAM, 256GB storage with a 60MP under-display selfie camera and is available for 3,999 Yuan or Rs. 48,000. All models will go on sale from December 15 and Motorola is offering a discount of 200 Yuan for a limited time.

Worth The Money?

The Moto Edge X30 looks like a great device, at least on paper. However, the cameras on the device might not be on par with the other Android flagship smartphones. The Moto Edge X30 seems to have targeted those, who want a high-performance device and do not care much about the camera or other features like wireless charging.

