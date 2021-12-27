Xiaomi 12 Images Leaked; Significant Design Change for Xiaomi’s Flagship Phones? News oi-Megha Rawat

Xiaomi will unveil the Xiaomi 12 phones, its next flagship smartphone series on December 28. Several rumors and renders of the gadgets have been doing rounds for quite some time, though the firm has not released many hints as to what to expect. A fresh leak says that the Xiaomi 12 phones will have a substantial design update. The phone's back panel has also been updated with new material.

The leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12 were released by famous tipster Evan Blass. Soon after, he shared a leaked promo of the smartphone, showing off its design and color options. Simultaneously, Chinese tipster Zealer has shared real-world photographs of the Xiaomi 12 (or 12 Pro).

The Xiaomi 12's promo revealed its availability in four colors: black, blue, pink, and green. The smartphone has a punch-hole display on the front and a 50 MP triple camera on the back.

Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 12 will boast a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz and the display will be protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus. Both Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 feature a similar look, the Xiaomi 12's camera sensors and physical buttons are rumored to be larger.

The smartphone will have a 32 MP rear front camera and a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera, and a 32 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom on the back. In addition to the triple rear cameras, there are also cutouts for the flash and microphone modules. Overall, the style of the back panel is similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro released last year.

With up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 drives the Xiaomi 12. A 4,500 mAh battery will power it, with 67W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging capabilities. Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin and Harmon Kardon powered stereo speakers are among its other features.

Best Mobiles in India