Xiaomi 12X Specs And Pricing Leaked Online Ahead Of Dec 28 Launch

Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi 12 series on Dec 28 in China. The lineup is expected to comprise the standard Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Full specs and pricing of the Xiaomi 12 were recently leaked online. Also, few details of the Xiaomi 12 Pro have also been revealed via Chinese 3C and TENAA certifications. Now, the latest development brings the features and pricing of the Xiaomi 12X.

Xiaomi 12X Specification Revealed

Tipster Really Assen has revealed that the Xiaomi 12X will have a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 12-bit colors and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also tipped to have a punch-hole cutout at the front and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging. Other aspects include an in-display fingerprint scanner, X-axis linear motor, a 6-series aluminum frame, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and so on.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 12X will likely come with a triple-camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B ultrawide camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. At the front, it is tipped to sport a 20MP front camera.

Xiaomi 12X Expected Price

The Xiaomi 12X will come at starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,900) and the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model could cost at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,400).

Looking at the leaked price, the Xiaomi 12X is likely to be the most affordable phone compared to the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Although the pricing of the Pro variant is yet to be revealed, while the standard Xiaomi 12 is tipped to come with a starting of CNY 3699 (roughly Rs. 43,700) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Xiaomi 12 And Xiaomi 12 Pro Details

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be the most expensive model of the series. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will pack 120W rapid charging. The device is also tipped to come with some thermal management features. As we are just close to the launch, we expect the pricing and full specs of the Pro model will also surface ahead of Dec 28 launch.

As of now, there is no hint regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. The brand is now prepping up to announce the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge smartphone on January 6.

The handset will come with a 120W charging support that can refuel a 4,500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes and a 5,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. The phone is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that is already available in the Chinese market.

