Xiaomi 12 Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Tipped To Cost Rs. 43,670

Xiaomi has recently confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship Xiaomi 12 series smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 series is launching on Dec 28 in China. Along with the standard Xiaomi 12, the brand is expected to bring two other models namely - the Xiaomi 12X and the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The brand has already started teasing the features of the upcoming devices. Now, the latest development has revealed detailed features and pricing of the Xiaomi 12 ahead of the official announcement.

Xiaomi 12 Detailed Features Revealed

A new leaked poster by tipster Panda has revealed the full specs of the device. The Xiaomi 12 will have a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the HDR10+ certification, and Dolby Vision. There will be a centered-punch hole cutout to house the front-facing sensor.

The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is expected to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. For imaging, the Xiaomi 12 will have a triple camera system which will include a 50MP main lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support.

The main lens will be assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree FOV, and a third sensor with OIS, 3x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom support. There is no info regarding the selfie camera sensor. On the software front, the Xiaomi 12 is tipped to run Android 12 with ​MIUI 13.

Moreover, the device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. Connectivity features will include NFC, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G network, X-axis linear motor, and so on. Lastly, the phone will weigh 180 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Expected Pricing Details

The Xiaomi 12 is said to be announced in three storage variants. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,670). The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200).

Lastly, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option is tipped to be priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000). Further, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to come in black, white, and gold color options.

Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro: What To Expect?

There are not many details regarding both the Xiaomi 12X and the 12 Pro. However, both models have received Chinese 3C and TENAA certifications. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also said to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Xiaomi 12X will also pack 67W fast charging support, while the Pro model is likely to support 120W rapid charging.

Apart from this, nothing is known about these devices. However, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to be a premium offering compared to the other two devices. Also, there is no hint regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi 12 series at this moment.

