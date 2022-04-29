Xiaomi Pad 5: Should You Buy Xiaomi's Latest Tablet? Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 5 alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The tablet comes with high-end features along with an affordable price tag. You get a flagship processor, fast-charging, a higher refresh rate, and much more. However, it has some drawbacks as well. For that, many of us may not want to consider it. Here we've listed few reasons to buy or skip the Xiaomi Pad 5.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Reasons To Consider

Starting with the pricing, Xiaomi brought the Pad 5 starting at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and the high-end variant is launched at Rs. 28,999 which comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage option. In this price tag, you'll get the flagship octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC which is paired with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The tablet also supports onboard storage of up to 256GB.

Besides, there is a 13MP rear camera sensor that supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate. Upfront, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor which capable of full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps frame rate. Apart from this, the tablet includes quad speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

It also packs an 8,720 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. However, the bundled charger has 22.5W output support that is claimed to deliver over 16 hours of video playback on a single charge. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 for Pad.

Furthermore, you'll get a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display that offers 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also provides a pixel density of 275ppi and a peak brightness of up to 650 nits. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard and support for Smart Pen which features a 4096 pressure sensitivity and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Drawbacks

While it offers a great viewing experience along with cinema-like sound experience, the tablet does not support the 3.5mm audio jack. It is launched in only Wi-Fi variant, so, there is no option for SIM card slot. Besides, the Xiaomi Pad features a plastic back panel and also skips microSD slot. Although you get enough onboard storage to keep your all data.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a tablet to watch movies and playing games, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will definitely be a good buy for its asking price. If you want a tablet with SIM card slot, can go for the other options like the Realme Pad.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Where To Buy & Sale Offers

As the part of the launch offer, you can get the Xiaomi Pad 5 starting at Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 256GB variant until May 7. The tablet can be purchased starting May 3 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers across the country. The tablet comes in single Gray color option. Additionally, you'll have to buy the Xiaomi Pad Keyboard and the stylus pen separately.

Best Mobiles in India