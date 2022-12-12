MIUI 14 Based On Android 13 Announced: UI Changes, New Features Detailed

Xiaomi had previously scheduled its MIUI 14 OS launch on December 1 2022 in China. However, due to the untimely demise of the former President of China, Jiang Zemin, the company postponed the event. Now finally, the MIUI 14 skin based on the Android 13 operating system is official and is claimed to be lighter, faster, feature-loaded, and more power efficient than the older MIUI 13 UI.

Design

The new MIUI 14 comes with a design overhaul with tweaks to the icons and some UI elements. The icon size is a bit larger and can be adjusted as per your preference. The new widget formats allow more customizations, enhancing the user experience. For instance, it adds new pet and plant widgets, which you can interact with or play with right on the home screen. Additionally, the home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most, improving accessibility.

Performance

The MIUI skins have always been criticized for being too heavy on smartphones with low-powered processors and lesser RAM. The new MIUI 14 is touted to address the performance woes. MIUI 14 introduces a new MIUI photon engine, which will enable third-party developers to create smoother and more optimized apps. It is claimed to offer 'minimum firmware, minimum memory usage, and minimum no-uninstallable applications'. Xiaomi claims that UI fluency has increased by 88%, and power consumption has decreased by 16%.

Xiaomi has reduced the number of system apps to eight. You will be allowed to remove bloatware and even some system apps with MIUI 14. Clock, weather, gallery, and others can also be removed, barring the essential ones such as the dialler, camera, settings, etc.

AI Features

Xiaomi has baked some AI features into its new MIUI 14 UI. It can now extract text from images. You can press and hold the text in any image to recognize it and extract it. This feature supports up to eight languages. Furthermore, it brings a live caption feature for video conferences.

The Mi Ai has vastly improved in this iteration. It can perform complicated daily tasks by using simple voice commands. You can scan and recognize anything - be it an unfamiliar plant or an important document. Its Smart translation tools support multiple languages. That's not all, you can even make use of the Mi AI to filter spam calls and take care of other calls automatically.

These are some of the major changes with the new MIUI 14 skin. Let's have look at its complete changelog below-

Highlights

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level. More than 30 scenes now support end-to-end privacy with no data stored in the cloud and all actions performed locally on the device.

Basic Experience

Improved system architecture comprehensively boosts the performance of both pre-installed and third-party apps while saving power.

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Stabilized framing makes gaming more seamless than ever before.

Interconnectivity

Mi Smart Hub gets a significant revamp, works much faster, and supports more devices.

Bandwidth allocated to interconnectivity makes discovering, connecting, and transferring items much faster.

You can easily connect earphones to your phone, tablet, and TV, and switch between these devices seamlessly.

Whenever text input is required on your TV, you can get a convenient pop-up on your phone and enter text there.

Incoming phone calls can be easily transferred to your tablet.

Family Services

Family services allow sharing all the essential things with the people you care about most.

Family services allow creating of groups with up to 8 members and offer various roles with different permissions.

You can share photo albums with your family group now. Everyone in the group will be able to view and upload new items.

Set your shared album as a screensaver on your TV and let all your family members enjoy these joyful memories together!

Family services allow sharing of health data (e.g. heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep) with family members.

Child accounts offer a series of sophisticated measures of parental controls, from limiting screen time and restricting app usage to setting a secure area.

More Features And Improvements