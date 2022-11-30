Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 Launch Events Called Off After The Demise Of Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi and iQOO had scheduled to launch their highly anticipated flagship smartphones on December 1 and December 2, 2022, respectively. Fans were waiting with bated breath for these devices. But to their disappointment, both brands called off their respective events, just a day before the launch.

This news comes after the demise of the former leader of China, Jiang Zemin, who passed away at the age of 96. Zemin served as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party from 1989 to 2002, as chairman of the Central Military Commission from 1989 to 2004, and as president of China from 1993 to 2003.

Xiaomi took to Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, that the company will postpone the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series. However, Xiaomi hasn't revealed the new launch date for its new smartphones. Similarly, Vivo's sub-brand, iQOO, was supposed to launch the iQOO 11 series and the iQOO Neo 7 SE smartphones but has also delayed the launch.

For those not in the know, the Xiaomi 13 series will replace the Xiaomi 12 series and will comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The iQOO 11 series is also expected to come with two models initially, the iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro. Let's have a look at their specifications below.

Xiaomi 13 Series: Features (Rumored)

The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro devices are confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The standard Xiaomi 13 will be a compact device with a flat type 6.36-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will flaunt a 6.73-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED, with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 13 could boast a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The bigger Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to pack in a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro might get a bigger 4,820mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging. That's not all, they will be equipped with a Surge G1 charging protection chip and 50W wireless charging support.

iQOO 11 Series: Features (Rumored)

The iQOO 11 series is expected to feature Samsung's latest E6 AMOLED display with enhanced brightness levels. They will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

The top dog, iQOO 11 Pro, could get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 14.6MP telephoto snapper. The cameras may be aided by iQOO's V2 imaging chip for enhanced image quality and noise reduction in low-light scenarios.

The handsets are rumored to pack in a 5000mAh battery coupled with an insane 200W fast charging support. The devices are likely to run on Origin OS 3 based on Android 13 OS in China. Indian units will run on FunTouch OS instead

