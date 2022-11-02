Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition Officially Teased; 1-Inch Detachable Leica Cameras Incoming News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi has been ramping up its flagship range, bringing in unique designs, premium camera experiences, and glitch-free performance. The brand has now teased the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition, which features an attachable Leica lens. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship will compete with camera-centric phones from Samsung, Apple, Vivo, OnePlus, and more.

Xiaomi China took to Weibo to share a new teaser video and image poster (via) of the upcoming Vivo 12S Ultra Concept Edition. The teasers confirm that Xiaomi is stressing the camera capability of the upcoming smartphone. The poster also confirms that it would feature a 1-inch primary camera, putting previous rumors to rest.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition Officially Teased

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition will be the first smartphone to feature a full Leica camera lens. This will enhance the overall camera capability of the upcoming device. According to the popular Chinese brand, the new Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition phone will be an ideal both as a flagship smartphone and a professional photography tool.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared some more details about the upcoming 12S Ultra Concept Edition. He has confirmed that the device will offer two 1-inch camera sensors. Here, one of the lenses is a regular sensor found on smartphones and the other one can be paired with external lenses. Xiaomi has tactfully placed the second lens in the middle for easy attaching/detaching of external lenses.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition will also feature an ultra-wide lens but might miss out on a telephoto shooter. Reports speculate that the external attachable lens might offer a zooming feature for professional photography.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition Launch: What to Expect?

From the looks of it, the upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition could be one of the most unique and premium flagships in the market. Xiaomi has also tapped into the full potential of its partnership with Leica for the new device.

The advanced camera capabilities might even beat rival devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, OnePlus, and other brands. Since the smartphone has been officially teased now, we can expect more teasers and posters in the coming days.

As far as the launch is concerned, one can expect the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Edition to debut in the coming weeks in China. As a limited-edition smartphone, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will release the device in other markets.

You can also read the first-gen Xiaomi 12S Ultra hands-on experience here.

