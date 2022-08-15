Xiaomi 12S Ultra With 1-Inch Camera Could Be The Most Expensive Xiaomi Smartphone In India News oi-Vivek

When Xiaomi entered India, it made headlines by undercutting the previously announced price for the Xiaomi Mi 3. From then on, the prices of Xiaomi smartphones in India are on a steady rise. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently the most expensive smartphone from the company, which will soon be dethroned by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is currently the most powerful and most capable non-folding smartphone from the company with features like a 1-inch type primary camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 100x zoom (hybrid) support. Given how premium and advanced the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is, it is most likely to cost more than the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India.

In China, the base model of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage costs 5,999 Yuan or Rs. 70,435. Given the company is most likely to import the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to India, the device is most likely to cost upwards of Rs. 75,000, making it the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone ever.

Is Xiaomi 12S Ultra Coming To India?

It looks like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra coming to India sooner than we expected. The company has started to tease the launch of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in India, and the brand might even host an offline launch party and is expected to launch the device by the end of August 2022. The company might also launch a few more accessories along with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in India.

Other than the hardware capabilities, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra also stands out with a large camera bump at the back, and this will be the first smartphone to officially launch in India with a 1-inch type Sony sensor. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra should deliver improved low-light camera performance even when compared to the high-end flagship smartphones from brands like Samsung and Apple.

Best Mobiles in India