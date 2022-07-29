Moto G32 With Dolby Atmos, 30W TurboPower Fast Charger Launched: India Price, Features, More

Motorola has been rapidly expanding its product offering with new phones. One such new phone to have arrived is the Moto G32, which has debuted in select markets in Europe. The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a 90Hz display, and more. Here are the Moto G32 launch and other details.

Moto G32 Features: What's New?

The new Moto G32 flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution of 1800 x 2400 pixels. The display also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto G32 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

The Moto G32 offers 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Like all other Motorola phones, the Moto G32 runs Android 12 OS with the minimum Moto skin on top. The new Moto phone also includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 30W TurboPower fast charging.

At the rear, the Moto G32 includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera in the front, housed in the punch-hole cutout. Motorola has included FHD video support at 30fps.

The Moto G32 comes with all the connectivity options like 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and so on. It also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port for charging, and even dual microphones.

Moto G32 Price

The Moto G32 is available in a single model of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is currently available only in the European market. The smartphone is priced at EUR 209.99 (around Rs. 17,000). Buyers can choose from Satin Silver and Mineral Gray colors.

Moto G32 India Launch

The Moto G32 has been doing rounds on the internet for a while, indicating an imminent India launch. The specs and the price tag of the new Moto G32 make it an affordable mid-range smartphone. The Dolby Atmos and fast charging support are key highlights. The company is yet to officially announce or tease the Moto G32, which could happen in the coming days.

Published On July 29, 2022
