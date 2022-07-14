Motorola Moto G32 Live Images Surface Online; Triple Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has a sleuth of products lined up for launch. The brand recently unveiled the Moto G42, and it isn't done with the G series just yet. The new Moto G32 was spotted recently on the NBTC and NCC certification websites. The latest update reveals its design and key specifications.

Motorola Moto G32 Design Revealed

Previously, the Moto G32 appeared on the NBTC certification platform, revealing that it would be a 4G phone with an affordable price tag. The new Motorola smartphone was now spotted on the NCC certification website, where its design and other features were revealed.

The Moto G32 looks like a typical affordable smartphone with a curved back and a glossy, metallic finish. One can also spot the camera sensors housed in a rectangular module in the top-left corner. It looks like the Moto G32 will include a triple-camera setup paired with an LED flash. The Motorola branding is also evident.

The other images also reveal the bottom frame of the alleged Moto G32. It shows the new Motorola phone with the speaker grille, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Up front, the upcoming Moto G32 sports a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, which is centrally positioned. The bezels aren't clear but it looks like a sleek smartphone.

Additionally, the new Moto G32 will likely infuse the fingerprint sensor with the power button. The live images also show the battery of the upcoming Motorola smartphone, which is of 5,000 mAh capacity. The images also include the 33W fast charging adapter, charging cable, and a pair of earphones as part of the packaging.

Moto G32: Expected Features

Previous reports suggest the upcoming Moto G32 will flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Moto G32 is tipped to draw power from the Unisoc T606 processor, which will likely include up to 6GB RAM and 12GB default storage.

At the rear, the alleged Moto G32 will include a 50MP triple-camera setup with two 2MP sensors. The selfie camera details are still under wraps. The Moto G32 launch date is still under wraps. As an affordable phone, we can expect the Moto G32 to launch under Rs. 12,000 in India.

