Moto G53 India Launch Imminent As Phone Spotted On BIS, FCC and TDRA Listings

It appears Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G53 5G outside China. The mid-range Android smartphone has been spotted on the websites of multiple certification authorities, including India's BIS. This means the Motorola Moto G53 5G could launch in India, presumably early next year. Let's look at all the available information about the Motorola smartphone.

Motorola Readying Moto G53 5G For International Markets

Lenovo-owned Motorola seems to be readying its Moto G53 5G Android smartphone for the international markets. The smartphone was previously spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification websites.

Getting a BIS certificate suggests the Moto G53 5G should launch in India and support India's 5G networks. The device has surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification website.

The Moto G53 5G has been certified by the TDRA, bearing model number XT2335-2. The Moto G53, codenamed XT2335-1 and XT2335-2, has reportedly secured FCC and EEC certifications.

Motorola Moto G53 5G Rumored Specifications, Features

Motorola launched the Moto G53 5G smartphone in China recently. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor powers the Chinese variant of the Moto G53. The international variant of the smartphone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen1 SoC and Adreno GPU. The chipset would be paired with 8GB RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Chinese variant of the Moto G53 smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 720 X 1,600 pixels resolution. The 720p screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The global model could get a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G53 5G global variant could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup instead of the dual-camera setup on the Chinese variant. It is rumored to get a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone could have 16MP

As per the FCC certification, the global model of the Moto G53 5G smartphone may pack a 5000mAh battery, which would support 10W charging, just like the Chinese variant. The Motorola Moto G53 5G should run Android 13 out of the box.