Moto G53 5G Launched: Check Specs, Price Of Budget Android Smartphone News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Motorola launched the Moto X40 Android smartphone on Thursday. Alongside the powerful flagship device, Motorola also launched the Moto G53 5G, a budget Android smartphone that packs some capable hardware such as a 50MP primary camera, 120Hz display, and more. Let's look at all the available details, such as specifications, features, price, and availability of the Moto G53 5G.

Motorola Moto G53 5G Specifications, Features

The Motorola Moto G53 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720 X 1,600 pixels resolution. The 720p screen has a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Moto G53 5G smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The latest G-series smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Motorola Moto G53 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and relies on a USB-C port. The smartphone weighs 183 grams and runs MyUI 5.0, which is based on Android 13. The Motorola smartphone has an IP52 rating

Motorola Moto G53 5G Price, Availability

The Motorola Moto G53 5G has been launched in China. The budget Android smartphone is expected to be sold with either 4GB RAM or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is available in White and Black color options.

Motorola is currently selling the smartphone in China. Although the company hasn't confirmed, the Moto G53 5G could be launched in international markets, including India. Motorola did launch the Moto G52 in India in April this year at ₹14,499 for the base 4GB+64GB storage variant.

The Moto G53 5G with 4GB+128GB configuration has been priced at CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,500), while the 8GB+128GB model costs CNY 1,099 (approx. ₹13,000).

It is rare to see 8GB RAM in a budget Android smartphone. However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ is certainly a budget-level chipset. Hence, the Motorola Moto G53 5G could compete with the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Infinix Hot 20 5G, and Lava Blaze 5G.

