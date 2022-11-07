Lava Blaze 5G Launched As India's Cheapest 5G Smartphone: What About The Performance? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Indian smartphone maker, Lava, has announced the prices of its Lava Blaze 5G smartphone in India. It comes at an introductory price of ₹9,999 and is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. For those not in the know, the smartphone was unveiled at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 by minister Ashwini Vaishnav back in October. Lava has achieved a great feat by introducing India's cheapest 5G phone. But, does it pack the performance and features?

Does The Cheapest 5G Phone Offer Performance?

The Lava Blaze 5G may be an affordable offering, but it packs in the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset built on the 7nm fabrication process. It comprises two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset also packs in the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

This is a very capable mid-range processor and can handle games at 40fps with ease. Some smartphones such as the Poco M4 5G, Samsung M13 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and Realme 8 5G, among others come powered by the Dimensity 700 SoC.

Lava Blaze 5G: Features

The Lava Blaze 5G comes with a contemporary design with a flat rear panel and a rectangular camera island. However, it comes with a waterdrop notch at the front and relatively thick bezels surrounding the screen. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Lava Blaze 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup. It gets a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by depth and macro sensors. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter.

The Lava Blaze 5G supports eight 5G bands in India. It is equipped with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, virtual RAM expansion, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood. It will be available in Glass Blue and Glass Green colors.

