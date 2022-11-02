Lava Blaze 5G Budget Smartphone Launching Exclusively On Amazon: Which Phones Does It Compete With? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Lava, a comparatively smaller but Indian smartphone company, has confirmed its latest 5G-capable Android smartphone will arrive tomorrow, November 3. The Android phone will be launched under the Blaze series and is called the "Lava Blaze 5G". Back when Lava had announced the device, the company had claimed the Blaze 5G would be the "most affordable 5G smartphone in the country". Let's look at the specifications, features, and more importantly, whether the price justifies the claim.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications And Features

Lava announced the Lava Blaze 5G budget 5G smartphone during the India Mobile Congress 2022 last month. The device was unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT.

The Indian smartphone manufacturer hasn't yet revealed the exact price of the device but has confirmed that it would launch in India on November 3, which is less than 24 hours away. The phone will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

The Lava Blaze 5G Android smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a screen resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Lava has embedded a 2.5D curved display in the phone.

Blaze 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which packs an octa-core CPU built on a 7nm fabrication process. The CPU features two Arm Cortex-A76 processors that can go up to 2.2GHz, and six Arm Cortex-A55 processors that can go up to 2GHz. Lava is offering the Blaze 5G with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. Owing to the MediaTek SoC, Lava boasts users can get an additional 3GB RAM as "Virtual RAM", which utilizes onboard storage to mimic the functions of RAM.

Lava has embedded a triple-camera setup on the back of the Blaze 5G. The device has a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera lens, which is paired with a depth and a macro lens. There's an 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video calling. It is possible the front-facing camera could support the face unlock feature as well.

The Lava Blaze 5G gets a large 5,000mAh battery unit, but Lava hasn't confirmed if the phone supports fast charging. Charging and data sync can take place via a USB-C port. Some of the other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1. Since this is a 5G-capable Android smartphone, it supports multiple Indian 5G bands as well as 4G VoLTE.

Lava Blaze 5G Expected Price And Competition

The Lava Blaze 5G was to arrive during Diwali. However, the company will "reveal" the device tomorrow. The Blaze 5G will be available in blue and green colors. Lava hasn't confirmed the exact time of launch or the price of Lava 5G.

Given the specifications and the brand, the Lava Blaze 5G could be priced at around ₹10,000. If it launches below ₹10,000, it could easily compete with phones like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Vivo Y75s 5G, and other budget Android smartphones with 5G support.

Best Mobiles in India