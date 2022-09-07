Vivo Y75s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 64MP Triple Cameras Launched: India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo is rapidly expanding its mobile offering, especially under the Y series. The most recent launch is the Vivo Y75s 5G, which has just debuted in the brand's home market, China. The new Vivo Y75s 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone, offering 64MP triple cameras, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and more.

Vivo Y75s 5G Features: A Premium Mid-Ranger

The new Vivo Y75s 5G flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. Vivo has included an FHD+ resolution with 1080 x 2408 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Vivo Y75s 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of default storage.

Vivo has also included a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. Like other Vivo phones, the new Vivo Y75s 5G runs Android 12 OS with the custom UI. At the rear, the Vivo Y75s 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Vivo Y75s 5G also includes an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The new Vivo phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. It includes options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y75s 5G Price

The Vivo Y75s 5G is currently available in China in two variants. The Vivo Y75s 5G price starts from CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 21,777) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,200). Buyers can choose from Iris and Starry Night colors.

Vivo Y75s 5G India Launch

Presently, there's no word of the Vivo Y75s 5G launching in India. The specs of the new smartphone are rich, making it a good deal for a mid-range device. Vivo has many phones with the Dimensity 700 processor. But it remains to be seen how well the new 5G phone competes with similar devices in the market.

