Vivo Y75 4G With 44MP Selfie Camera, 44W Charging Launched: Price & Specifications

Vivo Y75 4G has been discreetly launched in India. The phone has arrived as a variant of the Vivo Y75 5G, which was released in the country in January this year. The latest Vivo Y series smartphone brings a 44MP selfie camera, 44W fast charging technology, MediaTek's Helio G series gaming processor, and a 50MP triple primary camera module.

VivoY75 Sports An Appealing Design & Display

The Vivo Y75 comes with an appealing design with a punch-hole screen. The phone's Dawn Waves color variant comes with a unique rear panel with water wave patterns. The rear of the device doesn't attract any fingerprints. The device is equipped with a large camera module on the back that houses three lenses as well as a dual-LED flash unit.

The Vivo Y75 is equipped with a 6.44-inch display with an AMOLED panel. The device has full HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is also equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a slim profile of 7.41mm and weighs around 172 grams. Software-wise, the phone boots Funtouch OS 12 that's based on Android 12.

Vivo Y75 4G Processor, Memory, Camera, Battery Features

At the helm, the Vivo Y75 4G packs in the octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The handset comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device also comes with the RAM expansion feature that allows the handset to use 4GB of internal storage to be utilized as extra RAM.

For imaging, the Vivo Y75 4G comes with a 50MP main camera on the back. There's also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has an impressive 44MP camera. The connectivity features are standard including 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support keeps it alive.

Vivo Y75 Price In India, Availability

The Vivo Y75's sole variant has been priced at Rs. 20,999. The smartphone comes in Moonlight Shadow and Dawn Waves color variants and is available to buy on the brand's website and Flipkart. To compare, the Vivo Y75 5G is priced at Rs. 21,990 in the country and comes in Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy.

The Vivo Y75 4G will be facing stiff competition from the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite, iQOO Z6, and the Samsung Galaxy A22. These all are 5G-enabled devices and are priced below Rs. 20,000 in the country.

