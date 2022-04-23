OnePlus 10R & Nord CE 2 Lite Price Revealed Online; Features, India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is hosting an event on April 28 to launch the OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, and the Nord Buds in India. Meanwhile, the brand has confirmed a few features of the upcoming smartphones. Also, India starting pricing of the Nord CE 2 Lite was leaked online. Now, the full pricing list of both the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite has been revealed online.

OnePlus 10R & Nord CE 2 Lite India Price Revealed

Earlier a report by PassionateGeekz claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be launched at Rs. 19,999 (excluding bank offer) in India. Now, the latest info by tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that the Nord CE 2 Lite will start at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs. 21,999.

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar stated the base model of the Nord CE 2 Lite will cost Rs. 17,999, and the high-end variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999. As of now, there is no official word on the pricing of the phone. However, the upcoming OnePlus phone will come under Rs. 20,000 in India. Further, the device is said to go on sale starting April 30.

On the other hand, the flagship OnePlus 10R (80W variant) is said to cost Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the OnePlus 10R with 150W charging is tipped to be priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. For those unaware, OnePlus already confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be available in two variants in India - 80W and 150W.

OnePlus 10R & Nord CE 2 Lite Features & India Launch Details

The OnePlus 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will run Android 12 OS. It will have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a triple camera system. To know detailed features, you can click here. On the other hand, the Nord CE 2 Lite is confirmed to have a triple camera setup.

A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. One can visit our previous article to know more about the Nord CE 2 Lite. Furthermore, the launch event will take place on April 28 at 7 PM IST which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel.

