OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Tipped To Cost Rs. 19,999; Sale Starting April 30 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is launching the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28 alongside the OnePlus 10R. The brand has already confirmed a few specs of the upcoming Nord device. The color options were also tipped online. As of now, the brand has not shared any word regarding the pricing. However, the latest info has revealed the pricing and India sale date of the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ahead of the official announcement.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Pricing & Sale Date Tipped

The latest info by PassionateGeekz claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be priced at Rs. 19,999 (excluding bank offer) in India. Further, the device is said to go on sale starting April 30. We already know it can be purchased via Amazon and the brand's official site in the country.

As there is no official word on the pricing, we'll suggest to take it as speculations and wait for the official announcement. However, several reports have already claimed the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come under Rs. 20,000 segment, making it the most affordable OnePlus phone in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Features We Known So Far

OnePlus already confirmed the design of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, featuring a triple camera setup placed into a rectangular module. At the front, it will have a punch-hole cutout housing the front-facing camera. In terms of features, the device is confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The brand further revealed that the device will offer 64MP AI triple cameras. Apart from this, OnePlus did not reveal any other details. However, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. The 64MP primary camera is said to be assisted by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

How About The Competition?

The demand for mid-range phones is very high compared to the flagship in India. Brands like Realme, Redmi, and Samsung are now offering powerful 5G-enabled devices under Rs. 20,000. So, it seems that OnePlus is planning to strengthen its mid-range portfolio by launching affordable Nord devices.

If the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G indeed come under Rs. 20,000, it will be a tough competitor for devices like Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 9 Pro+. It is also important to note that the upcoming Nord device features an almost similar design as the Realme 9 Pro+.

Additionally, OnePlus will also unveil its first-ever Nord series TWS earbuds named the Nord Buds on the same day. The launch event is scheduled for 7 PM on April 28 which can be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Best Mobiles in India