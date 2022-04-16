OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Looks Surprisingly Similarly To the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G News oi-Vivek

OnePlus will launch the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G along with the OnePlus 10R on April 28th. While the OnePlus 10R will be an expensive smartphone with technologies like MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, 150W fast charging, and more, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus has now revealed the actual design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which looks nothing like any of the existing OnePlus phones. In fact, the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite resembles the recently launched Realme 9 Pro+ 5G with a triple camera setup.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be available in two color variants, just like the OnePlus 10R. Hence, we expect the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to be available in blue and black color. As we expected, the smartphone has an all-plastic body with a plastic frame.

Given the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a budget smartphone from OnePlus, we can also expect features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Similarly, the phone will miss out on features like an alert slider and stereo speaker setup.

Leaked specifications suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the chipset that powers devices like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone is expected to offer 6/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device is also said to feature a 120Hz display. Unlike most OnePlus smartphones with a 120Hz refresh rate, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to use an IPS LCD screen, hence, the phone might feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price In India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus. Given how much the OnePlus CE 2 5G costs in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be priced less than Rs. 20,000, at least for the base model, possibly with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

