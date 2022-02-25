OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Schematic Shows Rear Panel Design; Full Specifications Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 5G device in India. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch a lite version of this smartphone dubbed the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The key specs of the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G have already been revealed online. Now, the rear panel design has been surfaced along with the full specifications. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Revealed

The fresh info by PriceBaba (in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar) has revealed a schematic look of the Nord CE 2 Lite, which shows its rear panel design. The report has also confirmed the full specification of the handset. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is seen with a rectangular camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash.

The camera module is placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The power key is on the right edge, which is embedded with a fingerprint sensor. The volume button of the device seems to have on the right edge.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to skip alert slider; however, it might feature a 3.5mm headphone jack like the Nord CE 2. As of now, the front design of the Lite version is still under wraps but it is likely to sport a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Features We Known So Far

In terms of features, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 659 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

The triple camera system of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to include a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Besides, a 5,000 mAh battery unit will fuel the device which is expected to come with 33W fast charging support.

Additionally, the device is likely to ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS skin, and connectivity options will include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM slot, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Expected Launch And Pricing

As of now, the launch date is still unknown. It is expected to go official in March or in the coming months. As far as price is concerned, the device is speculated to come under Rs. 20,000 segment in the country.

An earlier report suggested that OnePlus will launch a new Nord series phone under Rs. 20,000 after July in India. The report did not mention the name of the device. So, there is a chance it is talking about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. However, OnePlus has not shared anything about the Nord CE 2 Lite. So, we'll request our readers to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt.

