OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Key Specs Revealed; Snapdragon 659 Chipset, 64MP Sensor Confirmed

OnePlus is expected to launch a Lite version under its Nord series. The device is said to be dubbed as the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. However, OnePlus has not shared anything regarding the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G yet. The latest info has revealed features of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G which also confirms the upcoming Nord device could be a budget offering from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Features Revealed

Now, Smartprix (collaboration with OnLeaks) has brought specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to light. According to the report, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 6.59-inch full-HD Fluid display which is expected to support a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 659 chipset which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a triple camera setup at the back panel housing a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP camera sensor for selfies which is believed to be placed into a punch-hole cutout. It is tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging.

Apart from this nothing is known at this moment. We expect the device will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, run Android 11-based OxygenOS skin, and so on.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: When Is It Launching?

The report did not reveal the launch date or timeline. Last month, a report suggested that OnePlus will launch a new Nord series phone under Rs. 20,000 in India. The budget Nord device is tipped to arrive after July in the country. However, the name of the device did not reveal that time.

So, the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5 might be the first-ever Nord device under Rs. 20,000 in the country. It will be better to wait for the official confirmation. However, we can safely assume the upcoming Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is believed to be a great competitor for the other mid-range devices from brands like Realme, Samsung, Vivo, and so on.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Also Coming Soon

Besides, OnePlus is also prepping up to launch the successor of the Nord CE dubbed the Nord CE 2 5G soon. The brand has not confirmed the launch date yet. However, rumors suggested the phone could launch on Feb 11. It has already received BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. The India launch of the Nord CE 2 5G is said to take place this month or next month.

Apart from the Nord series, the brand will also be bringing the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro soon in the global and Indian markets. A recent report suggested the OnePlus 10 Pro global version will run on Oxygen OS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box instead of unified OS. Since the release of the unified OS has been delayed.

