OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant To Run OxygenOS 12; When Is It Launching? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last year, OnePlus announced that it will launch a new unified OS in partnership with Oppo. The new unified OS was said to run the global versions of the OnePlus 10 series smartphones, while the Chinese models of the OnePlus devices now run ColorOS. Now, the latest development has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will run OxygenOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box instead of the new unified OS.

OnePlus 10 Pro To Run OxygenOS 12

91mobiles reports, via tipster Yogesh Brar that the launch of the unified OS has been delayed. So, the OnePlus 10 Pro global version will run on OxygenOS 12 custom skin out-of-the-box. Apart from this, the report did not reveal anything. However, we already know the features of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The handset was originally launched last month in China.

Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the flagship model outside of China. Although the exact launch timeline is yet to be announced. Rumors suggested global and Indian launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro will happen by mid or end of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features

The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. The device has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display also supports the always-on model and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with OIS support.

The device also comes with 3.3x optical zoom support, up to 8K video recording at 24fps and there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front panel. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support.

Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch

As mentioned above, the India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to take place at the same time as its global debut. The phone has already entered into private testing in India and Europe. As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,220) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China.

Considering this, we expect the handset will come at around Rs. 50,000 in India. However, it will be better to take this as a hint until any reliable info confirms the same.

Best Mobiles in India