OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Timeline Tipped; Nord CE 2 5G Also In Pipeline News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in the country alongside the Buds Z2 earbuds. Now, the brand is prepping up to bring the next-gen OnePlus 10 Pro in the Indian market. Besides, the smartphone will go official in the global market at the same time as India's launch.

The latest info has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered into the private testing in India and Europe. Besides, the handset was also spotted on the BIS listing, confirming an imminent launch.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Soon

91mobiles comes to know from tipster Yogesh Brar that the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered into the private testing in India and Europe. The launch is expected to take place by mid or end of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features

The OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut last week in China with several upgrades over its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro. The handset has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and there is a punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a triple camera system at the rear panel which includes a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and an 8MP telephoto shooter with OIS support.The phone also supports 3.3x optical zoom and up to 8K video recording at 24fps. For selfies, the device has a 32MP camera at the front.

Other features of the OnePlus 10 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, x-axis linear vibration motor, and support for Dolby Atmos and 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC for connectivity. Lastly, the OnePlus 10 Pro is quite heavy like its predecessor, weighing around 200.5 grams.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Also Coming

Tipster Yogesh also revealed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is now out of testing. The Nord CE 2 5G might launch in February in India and it will be the successor of the Nord CE. The moniker of the upcoming Nord CE 2 was recently spotted on the OnePlus India website's source code. The smartphone will also be a mid-range offering like the Nord CE.

However, the successor is said to use the MediaTek processor instead of the Snapdragon chip featured on the Nord CE. Besides, the phone is likely to support a 90Hz AMOLED panel, 64MP triple cameras, 65W fast charging which will be an upgrade over the 30T charging supported by the Nord CE.

Best Mobiles in India