OnePlus 10 Pro Announced With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging And More

After numerous teasers and speculations, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been officially unveiled in the company's home market China. The latest flagship smartphone and the sequel to yesteryear's OnePlus 9 Pro, this new offering comes with design cues that seem to have been borrowed from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the already launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

The OnePlus 10 Pro appears to flaunt a metal camera housing that merges with the frame as on the Samsung offering. Besides this, there appear to be large camera sensors seen on the Xiaomi offering. Also, the OnePlus smartphone retains the iconic alert slider and the matte rear glass panel seen on its predecessors. When it comes to the form factor, the OnePlus 10 Pro measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 200.5 grams.

At the front, the smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO AMOLED display that has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It comes with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The other aspects pertaining to its display include the Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 92.7%.

Under its hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro makes use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC teamed up with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs Android 12 topped with ColorOS 12.1, which brings the latest features such as HyperBoost for gaming.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10 Pro bestows a triple-camera setup at the rear. It uses a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 50MP secondary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with OIS. At the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor within the punch-hole cutout. The other notable camera optimizations include Hassleband Natural Color Optimization 2.0, XPan Mode, etc.

Connectivity aspects onboard the OnePlus 10 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, dual stereo speakers, x-axis linear vibration motor and support for Dolby Atmos. A 5000mAh battery powers the OnePlus smartphone along with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 50W AirVOOC fast wireless charging. Also, there is support for reverse wireless charging tech.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price And Availability

Talking about the pricing and variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the smartphone has been launched in three storage configurations - a base variant with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage space priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 55,500), a mid variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at 4,999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 58,000), and a high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at 5,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 61,500).

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is all set to go on sale in China from January 13 in two colors - All Things Green and Black Out. It remains to be announced when the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched globally.

