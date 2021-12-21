OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chip Launching Next Month; Features Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to unveil its next-gen 10 series smartphones soon. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced next month. OnePlus has also confirmed the 10 Pro will ship with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Besides, the key specs of the were leaked multiple times. Here are the design and features of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro that we know so far.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Confirmed

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been confirmed by CEO Pete Lau who took to his Weibo handle to reveal the launch timeline. Although he did not reveal the exact launch date. If rumors are to be believed the launch could take place on January 5.

Previously, tipster Max Jambor claimed that OnePlus will be hosting a launch event on January 5 in Las Vegas. So, there it's likely the brand could announce the OnePlus 10 Pro at the event. However, we'll have to wait for official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Design

In terms of design, the next-gen OnePlus 10 Pro will have a different camera module compared to its predecessor OnePlus 9 Pro. It will have a square-shaped camera module to house triple sensors at the rear. The Hasselblad branding will be placed vertically next to the sensors and the brand's logo will be in the centre of the rear panel.

Further, the power button will be on the right edge, while the volume rockers are on the left side. At the front, the device will come with a punch-hole cutout placed at the top left corner of the screen.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features We Know So Far

As far as the features are concerned, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is said to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. On the software front, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to run Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12 custom skin on top.

For imaging, the triple sensors will include a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera. Other aspects will include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 80W of wired charging and 50W of wireless charging, an official IP rating, and so on.

OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch Details

As of now, there are no details regarding the India launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Rumors suggest the phone could arrive in other markets in March or April. Besides, it also remains to be seen whether the brand will bring both the OnePlus 10 and the Pro models at the same time. As of now, the front design of the standard OnePlus 10 only leaked online, features of the phone are still a mystery.

