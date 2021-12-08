OnePlus 10 Pro Probably Arriving At CES 2022 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like OnePlus is gearing up to launch an upcoming smartphone - the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier than its usual timeline. The Chinese brand did not launch the OnePlus 9T smartphone this year as it did in the past few years, which could be the reason to prepone the announcement of its upcoming flagship device.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Hinted

A tipster has taken to Twitter to reveal that OnePlus will host a launch event on January 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. Notably, this is the day when the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is all to debut. This makes us believe that the company might unveil the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone at the upcoming event.

As of now, there is no word if the company is in plans to take the wraps off both the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones or only one device at the CES 2022 event. If the announcement happens in the US, then it will be a global launch and the smartphone might not be limited to the Chinese market.

Previously, it was reported that the OnePlus 10 series will be unveiled only in China in January 2022 while the global unveiling will happen in March or April the same year.

Talking about the launch pattern of OnePlus, the company does not make announcements of new smartphones at the CES stage. The only device that the brand announced at the show was the concept phone last year. Given that it changed its business recently and skipped the T series flagship, we can expect it to be trying a different strategy now.

However, only an official confirmation can throw some clarity on this. Also, we cannot confirm if the company will unveil the OnePlus 10 or the OnePlus 10 Pro at the CES 2022 show floor. We saw some leaked renders of an upcoming OnePlus smartphone but its name is yet to be confirmed.

OnePlus 10 Pro Rumored Specs

Already, we have come across several rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphones. After the unveiling of the latest Qualcomm chipset, it was confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will make use of the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This way, the OnePlus flagship will join hands with other flagships of 2021 such as Xiaomi 12 and Moto Edge X30.

Apart from this, the rumors and speculations have hinted that the smartphone could arrive with a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch-hole cutout. The processor is said to be teamed up with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

Going by the rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be launched with a Hasselblad triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera unit is likely to use a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens. At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

From the leaks, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is tipped to run Android 12 topped with OxygenOS 12. A 5000mAh battery could power the smartphone with 125W fast charging support.

