OnePlus 10 Pro Could Skip Periscope Zoom Lens; Fans Disappointed

OnePlus 9 series have been well-received in the market for its unique Hasselblad cameras and more. Naturally, the company is working on the next-gen successor, the OnePlus 10 series. The rumor mill is buzzing with some of the latest features arriving on the phones. However, fans might be a tad bit disappointed as a few important specs won't arrive on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Details Revealed

The cameras on the OnePlus flagships have been one of its key selling points. With the OnePlus 9 series, the company revamped its camera offering by partnering with Hasselblad. One might expect several upgrades, especially with the cameras coming to the OnePlus 10. However, a tipster has given us some disappointing news.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station claims the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will skip the periscope zoom camera. What's more, the tipster says the cameras on the Pro model won't have high-resolution sensors. In this scenario, the hybrid zoom feature on the OnePlus phone won't be impressive as expected.

Previous reports suggested a redesign for the camera module on the OnePlus 10 smartphones. Here, the leaked renders suggest the upcoming OnePlus 10 series will feature a square-shaped module instead of the rectangular one. The triple cameras on the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will be paired with an LED flash.

OnePlus 10 Pro Features: What To Expect?

Several reports have given us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus 10 series. As mentioned above, the OnePlus 10 will include a triple-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash. A punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the display will house the selfie camera.

Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 series will once again feature Hasselblad cameras. Other features tipped are a 5,000 mAh battery, 125W fast charging support, a 120Hz display, and more.

Presently, the timeline suggests the OnePlus 10 series will arrive in China, after which it will have a global launch. Reports claim the OnePlus 10 and the 10 Pro will likely arrive in India in March. As far as the pricing is considered, the OnePlus 10 series are tipped to be more expensive than its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 series.

