OnePlus 10 Pro Leaked Renders Show Final Design; New Launch Timeline Expected

We already know OnePlus is gearing up to launch the next-gen OnePlus 10 series. The launch of the upcoming flagship devices might happen earlier than expected. Last year, the company launched the 8 series devices in March; however, if rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 series will arrive by February.

Last week, the renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro were leaked online. Now, the latest development brings the renders of the device once again, showing its full design, and is also claimed it is the final design of the next-gen flagship model from OnePlus.

OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline

91mobiles has now revealed (via tipster Yogesh Brar) that the OnePlus 10 series has entered private testing in Europe and China. The launch event could take place in late January or early February. Although, there is no official word on this, so, it will be better to take it as speculations.

OnePlus 10 Pro Full Design Tipped

On the other hand, Zouton in collaboration with OneLeaks has brought complete design and features of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Starting with the rear panel, the smartphone will have a completely different camera module from the previous-gen OnePlus 9 Pro.

The device is spotted with a square shape camera module located with leaving little space at the top. The camera module's design is quite similar to the Galaxy S21 series and it will house three sensors along with an LED flash.

This time also OnePlus will use Hasselblad sensors to offer better camera performance. The Hasselblad branding is placed vertically next to the sensors, while the OnePlus logo is seen right in the centre of the rear panel. Moreover, the smartphone is said to be available in three color options - Black, White, and Light Blue.

At the front, the next-gen model will also come with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The power button is spotted on the right edge, while the volume rockers are on the left side and the SIM tray is at the bottom edge.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Features

Coming to the features, the smartphone is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB ROM. Like other OnePlus devices, it will also skip the microSD slot.

Further, the OnePlus 10 Pro might pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 125W fast charging which is expected to charge the device from zero to 100 percent in just 20 minutes. Besides, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to run Oppo-OnePlus unified OS, which is said to release early 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Price

As of now, there is no leak regarding its pricing. Also, it will be too early to comment on the OnePlus 10 Pro. We will expect to get more details in the coming days. In the same news, rumors suggested OnePlus will only bring the standard model and the Pro model under the 10-series. Recently, the design of the standard OnePlus 10 was also leaked, showing its front panel.

