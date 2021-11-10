Next-Gen OnePlus Flagship Gets Imagined Premium Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus took the wraps off three smartphones in its flagship series. While its announcements for this year are over, the company appears to be prepping its next-generation flagship models that could arrive in 2022. Going by reports, the company could bring the OnePlus 10 series next year.

Taking the usual launch pattern of OnePlus into consideration, it could come up with the OnePlus 10 Pro as the premium offering. Now, the renders of this upcoming flagship smartphone have been leaked online, thanks to the tipsters OnLeaks and Zouton. This leak gives a better look at what we can expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro on the design front.

OnePlus 10 Pro Renders Leak

These renders are touted to be based on a real-life prototype of the smartphone. From the leaked renders of the alleged OnePlus 10 Pro, we can expect it to be a premium and high-end device to arrive. These renders show that there will be an around-the-edge camera bump design, which is similar to what we have seen on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

For imaging, the OnePlus 10 Pro could arrive with three camera sensors at its rear along with an LED flash module. These are seen to be placed in a grid of 2x2. It seems like the company has opted for a grainy texture at its rear panel that offers a better grip.

When it comes to the button arrangement, the lock button appears to have a bumpy texture that will differentiate it from the volume rocker positioned below it. What's interesting is that the company seems to have removed the iconic alert slider seen on OnePlus smartphones to date on the next-generation flagship. Also, the OnePlus 10 Pro could feature 163.2 mm x 73.6 mm x 8.7 mm dimensions.

While this looks like it could be close to the final looks of the device on cards, there could be changes in the same as it is not from an official source.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Specs

When it comes to rumored specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is speculated to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that will provide a resolution of 1440p and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. As far as its hardware aspects are concerned, we can expect the device to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 898 processor along with a 5000mAh battery that supports Warp Charge technology for fast charging.

The processor is believed to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space for the high-end variant. We can expect the smartphone from OnePlus to run Android 12 based ColorOS or OxygenOS custom ROM. However, it is too early to speculate about the OnePlus 10 Pro and we need to wait for long to know more details about the device. Talking about its availability, we can expect the smartphone to see the light of the day sometime in the initial months of 2022 along with other devices in the OnePlus 10 series.

