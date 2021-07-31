OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Renders: Under-Display Camera And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few months back, OnePlus announced its flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series. While the company is expected to unveil the T series smartphone later in the year, it has been hinted that the same might not make its way to the market this year, which makes sense as there were many smartphones from the brand so far in 2021.

It was hinted by a tipster that the OnePlus 9T might be replaced by the next-generation OnePlus 10 series smartphones. This lineup is pegged for a 2022 launch. Now, the concept renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been leaked quite early.

OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Renders

The graphic designer Jermaine Smit of LetsGoDigital aka ConceptCreator has created his own concept of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has been posted on his YouTube channel. It looks like the smartphone sports an under-display camera for selfies. Also, we can see a curved edge display from the sides where the alert edge slider is seen. The OnePlus 10 Pro concept arrives with a stylish faux leather finish too, suggests the concept.

Going by the same, the high-end model will arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. At the rear, it appears to feature a large circular camera module with two primary image sensors, where one appears to be a wide-angle lens and the other is an ultra-wide-angle lens. Furthermore, the OnePlus Pro concept appears to sport a 108MP sensor paired with xenon flash. The ring camera module appears to be inspired by the Hasselblad 500c analog camera dating back to 1957.

The concept designer has imagined the use of the Bionic Lens. While OnePlus is not known for being a leading brand in terms of smartphone photography, it still has a contract with Hasselblad, which hints at the increasing focus on camera performance.

Notably, this concept has been created based on his imagination and this could not be the final design nor actual specs of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. We need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the OnePlus 10 Pro for more details. However, we still have ample time for the launch of this smartphone.

Best Mobiles in India