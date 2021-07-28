OnePlus Might Skip OnePlus 9T Launch This Year: What's The Reason? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier, a report suggested OnePlus will not launch the OnePlus 9T Pro. The brand previously claimed there is no reason to launch the OnePlus 8T Pro as the OnePlus 8 Pro packs all premium-grade features. Now, it seems the brand will also skip the OnePlus 9T model.

The OnePlus 9T was rumored to launch in the third quarter of 2021. However, fresh info claims the brand will not announce the OnePlus 9T. The brand launched the flagship OnePlus 9 series smartphones back in March, while the OnePlus 9T was rumored to follow the same launch timeline as the OnePlus 8T.

No OnePlus 9T Launch

The news comes via reliable tipster Max Jambor. He has mentioned there is no OnePlus 9T. Apart from this, nothing more is revealed. Interestingly, he also suggests via a reply one can wait for the OnePlus 10 instead of the OnePlus 9T.

Moreover, some features of the OnePlus 9T were also leaked online. The phone was speculated to come with the Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 1080p resolution. It was also said to run ColorOS 11 and arrive with 108MP Hasselblad quad cameras like the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. However, this is needless to say now as the phone will not be launched.

Is OnePlus Discontinue T-Series?

As of now, there is no official word on whether the brand will completely discontinue the T-series. There is nothing to be surprised about if something like this happens. This year, the brand introduced the OnePlus 9R model so, there is a chance the brand might follow the R-series. However, we suggest to take this as speculations. On the other hand, the brand is now focusing more on its Nord series.

The company has introduced two Nord-series devices within two months. The recently launched Nord 2 5G is the most expensive device from Nord-lineup which comes with power-packed features starting at Rs. 27,999. In terms of features, the Nord 2 runs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC and offers a 50MP primary sensor along with OIS technology. Other features include Android 11 OS, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging, 4K video recording, and so on.

