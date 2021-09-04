OnePlus 10 Might Look Similar To OnePlus 9: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is likely to announce its next affordable flagship -- the OnePlus 9RT in just a couple of weeks. This might not offer much of an upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. It is now said that the OnePlus 10 might not be that different from the current OnePlus 9 series of smartphones.

According to Yogesh Brar, the company is already working on the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones that are likely to be a polished version of the OnePlus 9 series. Additionally, the company is also said to be working on a couple of OnePlus Nord smartphones, which are expected to be limited to select markets like India and Europe.

What To Expect From The OnePlus 10 Series?

The OnePlus 10 series of smartphones is likely to have a similar design as the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. However, the brand is likely to make some minor changes to the design, which should help distinguish between the two. This means the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones are likely to have a punch-hole display with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

The OnePlus 10 series will have a refreshed hardware, and models like the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be powered by the next-generation flagship Qualcomm processor -- the Snapdragon 898 with improved CPU and GPU performance.

As per the software, these devices will ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12, which is likely to be based on the ColorOS minus the bloatware. The device is also expected to have some OnePlus exclusive features.

Just like the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, the OnePlus 10 and the 10 Pro are likely to come with a multi-camera setup with Hasselblad branding. The brand might use new and improved camera sensors to improve the overall photography and videography experience.

OnePlus is likely to include a bigger battery and every model of the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones are likely to support 65W fast charger and the brand is likely to include the fast charger in the box. Even in terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones are expected to cost similar to the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones.

