OnePlus 10 Pro Detailed Features Revealed; How Is It Better Than OnePlus 9 Pro?

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to go official along with the standard OnePlus 10 soon. The final design of the Pro model has already surfaced online, which makes us believe the next-gen will flaunt a redesigned camera module, similar to the Galaxy S21 series. Now, detailed features of the handset have been revealed in the latest development. Let's check what upgrades it will offer over the predecessor.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Design

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a different camera module than the OnePlus 9 Pro. As it is said to sport a square-shaped camera module. Upfront, it will sport the traditional punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The power button will be on the right edge, while the volume rockers are on the left side. The next-gen OnePlus 10 Pro is also tipped to come with Hasselblad sensors.

However, the Hasselblad branding is placed vertically next to the sensors, while it is placed between the camera sensors on the 9 Pro. Moreover, the OnePlus logo will be in the centre of the rear panel. It is also said to come in Black, White, and Light Blue color options.

OnePlus 10 Pro Detailed Features Revealed

The features of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been revealed via a report by 91mobiles, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks. The smartphone is said to get several upgrades including its processor, charging speed, and so on.

Upfront, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option.

This time, the next-gen flagship model is expected to pack a bigger 5,000 mAh battery unit, while the predecessor was announced with a 4,500 mAh battery. Further, the phone is also rumored to ship with 125W wired charging support.

Additionally, the camera features might disappoint you as we always expect upgraded cameras from the OnePlus' flagship. However, recent info by tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the device will skip the periscope zoom lens like its predecessor and won't have high-resolution sensors.

There will be a triple camera system including a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x zoom. However, the smartphone could sport 32MP snapper on the front camera sensor, while the OnePlus 9 Pro features a 16MP camera. Lastly, the phone is also said to come with an IP68 rating.

OnePlus 10 Series Launch Details

OnePlus has not shared any details about the upcoming 10 series devices yet. If the rumors are to be believed, the next-gen OnePlus 10 series will be announced in February in China, while the global launch is expected for April.

As of now, features of the standard model are still under wraps except for its front design. We expect to get more details in the coming days. Also, the 10 series is believed cost expensive compared to the 9 series as it will offer several upgrades.

