OnePlus 10 Pro Complete Specs Leaked: 50W Wireless Charging Confirmed News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently confirmed to launch its flagship offering, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC soon. Though the company has not confirmed the model name, several leaks have made it evident that the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro will be their upcoming flagship devices.

OnePlus now officially being a sub-brand of Oppo, is likely to share a lot of design and hardware with Oppo's flagship devices. The latest leak regarding the OnePlus 10 Pro, coming all the way from China claims to offer the complete specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and here are the details.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is said to be an LTPO AMOLED display with variable refresh rate technology. The OnePlus 10 Pro will continue to offer a punch-hole style design for the selfie camera, and one might have to wait till the OnePlus 11 to get an under-display selfie camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm. The top-tier variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is supposed to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This could also be one of the first OnePlus smartphones to feature half a gig (512GB) flash storage.

The phone will ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 skin based on ColorOS 12. Unlike ColorOS 12, the Indian and the international version of the OnePlus 10 Pro might not include any third-party apps or games. The smartphone is expected to receive two major software updates, which will be named ColorOS and not OxygenOS.

There will be a triple camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto zoom lens. There will be a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The main camera unit on the OnePlus 10 Pro is speculated to offer up to 8K video recording and the camera will be fine-tuned by Hasselblad.

A 4,500 mAh battery might fuel the OnePlus 10 Pro (not confirmed) with support for 80W of wired charging and 50W of wireless charging along with reverse wireless charging capability. The price of the OnePlus 10 Prio is expected to be similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro and might cost around Rs. 60,000 in India.

