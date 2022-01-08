OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted In Real World: Looks Much Better In Real Life News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially teased the launch of its next flagship smartphone -- the OnePlus 10 Pro. Not just that, the company has also shared the official renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which gives us a closer look at the upcoming premium smartphone from OnePlus.

Now a user named the.oneplus.hub has shared a reel (short video) on Instagram, which is probably the very first real-world video of the OnePlus 10 Pro. According to the Instagram reels, the OnePlus 10 Pro definitely looks much more premium when compared to the renders, and here are a few more findings regarding the same.

OnePlus 10 Pro Real World Video/Reel

According to the Instagram reel, featuring the OnePlus 10 Pro, the device has a triple camera setup at the back. Not just that, the camera module is made out of metal and has a Hasselblad branding at the back. There is also an embossed OnePlus logo in the middle.

The OnePlus 10 Pro showcased on the reels seems to have a matte finish back panel, which should resist fingerprints and smudges. Not just that, the device also seems to have a pretty massive camera bump, and this could probably be the biggest camera bump on any OnePlus smartphone.

The video also showcases the front of the device, and the phone seems to have a large (at least 6.7-inch) OLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a curved finish, similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro or the OnePlus 8 Pro with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner.

The phone has a metal frame with a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with the main speaker grille. The alert slider and the power button are on the right side of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the volume buttons are on the left side of the device.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Not just that, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will ship with ColorOS 12, while the Indian and the international version of the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with Android 12 OS with OxygenOS 12, which is said to be the last iteration of OxygenOS.

