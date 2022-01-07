Just In
- 22 min ago BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Starting Later This Month: Features To Check Out
- 55 min ago BSNL Offers 5GB Free Data To New Users: Eligibility Criteria, How To Get And More
- 2 hrs ago Dell Announces Its Smallest And Thinnest Alienware X14; Features, Price
- 3 hrs ago AMD Vs Intel Integrated GPUs: Is 2022 The Year Of APUs?
Don't Miss
- Finance Delhi Government Should Amend RERA, To Bring More Realty Projects, Brokers Under Its Ambit: Report
- News Vaccinating 80% people in poll-bound states only safe way to hold elections: Prashant Kishor
- Movies Dia Mirza Treats Fans With First True Glimpse Of Son Avyaan As He Goes Peek-A-Boo With His Toy
- Sports India Predicted Playing 11 for 3rd Test vs South Africa: Focus on Virat Kohli, Siraj at Cape Town
- Lifestyle Sanjana Sanghi’s Mulberry Silk Pantsuit Is What Your Wardrobe Needs; Take A Look At Her Heavy Neckpiece, Too!
- Automobiles Damon HyperFighter Electric Superbike At CES 2022 — 273Km/h Top Speed; 0-100 In 3 Seconds
- Education IIFT MBA Answer Key 2022 Released At iift.nta.nic.in, Raise Objections By January 8
- Travel Amazing Places To Visit In Gujarat In Winter Of 2022
OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Enhanced RAW Mode, Wider Ultrawide Camera Tipped
OnePlus has released a few more details about the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, this time focusing on the camera specifications. If you were hoping for a lot of hardware enhancements from this second-gen relationship with Hasselblad, you'll have to wait longer. These updates are mostly software-based, with the exception of a new ultrawide sensor.
OnePlus 10 Pro Features
The OnePlus 10 will include a triple rear camera, likely the same 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto configuration as last year, There's a 32MP front-facing camera, which is a substantial improvement over the 16MP selfie camera in the iPhone 9 and the 9 Pro.
A prominent update is the addition of a shooting mode called RAW Plus, which like Apple's ProRAW format, combines the benefits of computational photography and RAW image capture.
The traditional RAW mode was available on the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, so this is a welcome enhancement for people who wish to experiment with data-rich RAW files while still benefiting from the superior picture processing that smartphone cameras are capable of.
In the new Hasselblad Pro Mode, all three rear cameras can control exposure settings and take 12-bit RAW data. A new manual video recording mode called Movie Mode is also available. It gives you more flexibility over ISO and shutter speed, as well as access to the LOG shooting format, which is superior for color grading after the fact.
Hasselblad provided color tuning for the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro cameras, and OnePlus continues to leverage that component of the cooperation. It blends its own (also Oppo's) "Billion Color Solution" with Hasselblad's color science to give each of the phone's three back cameras 10-bit color. If you're viewing images on a screen capable of displaying all of those colors, this should result in smoother color gradations.
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications
Hardware wise, there's a new ultrawide camera sensor with a 150-degree field of view, which is roughly equivalent to 5mm in 35mm terms. This lens can be used in conjunction with a new fisheye mode if you truly want to go for a dramatic photo. The ultrawide features a 110-degree mode, which is closer to the 14mm equivalent offered by the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, and uses AI distortion correction for a somewhat narrower view.
There's one more hardware change to mention: the monochrome camera appears to have been dropped by OnePlus. This was a low-resolution chip introduced in prior models to help with black-and-white photography.
The OnePlus 10 pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz screen, and 50W wireless charging, similar to previous OnePlus flagships and ticking all the boxes for a "2022 Android flagship." It will be available in China on January 11th, with other territories following later this year.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is estimated to cost Rs. 68,999 in India. On January 11, 2022, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be released. This is the OnePlus 10 Pro's base edition with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which will be available in black and gold.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,570
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505
-
55,115
-
58,999
-
46,999
-
15,300
-
45,760
-
32,100