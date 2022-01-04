OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Announced; Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Triple-Cameras Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 10 series is one of the most anticipated smartphones right now. The next-gen flagship from the popular brand is said to bring in an upgraded processor, better cameras, and much more. It looks like the company will be unveiling the OnePlus 10 Pro first and the vanilla variant might be launched later.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Announced

OnePlus 10 Pro has just got its official launch date, at least for the Chinese market. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on January 11 in China. The launch event won't be seeing the OnePlus 10 model just yet. For all we know, both the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro might get a global launch together.

OnePlus has released a teaser image of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, which highlights the rear design of the phone, including the large camera module. The poster also revealed the curved edges of the upcoming flagship. Reports suggest the new Pro phone will be available in green and black color options. Plus, select markets might get a couple of other shades as well.

We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. pic.twitter.com/M3i5kSHa28 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 4, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro Features: What To Expect?

The teaser poster of the OnePlus 10 Pro reveals the large triple-camera setup at the rear paired with an LED flash. One can also spot the 50T and P2D on the camera module. Previous reports suggest the OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Upfront, the OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display includes a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10 Pro will draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and might skip the microSD card slot.

A 5,000 mAh battery was also spotted on the OnePlus 10 Pro coupled with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. Other details tipped on the upcoming OnePlus flagship include an IP68 rating for water resistance, 5G support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an alert slider, and so on.

