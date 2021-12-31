OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video Leaked; Design Profile And A Peculiar Sensor Visible News oi-Megha Rawat

The OnePlus 10 Pro was discovered spotted on GeekBench earlier today (Dec 31), exposing information about its RAM setup, SoC, and Android version. The device's appearance and design, as well as the device's launch date, have now been disclosed in an apparent official video.

Tipster Mayank Kumar, a tipster, has shared a teaser video for the OnePlus 10 Pro on his Twitter account. The OnePlus 10 Pro is shown in the video unveiling its design, which appears to match recent renders of the device. According to prior speculations, the square Camera island in the top left corner of the device houses a triple-lens arrangement that includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP super wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x magnification.

OnePlus 10 Pro Design Profile

A sensor labelled "P2D 50T," is also present on the camera housing. Although information on its use is scant. The Hasselblad branding is also visible on the camera module, confirming that OnePlus and Hasselblad collaborated on the OnePlus 10 Pro's cameras.

Nothing appears to be new on the front panel from the current-generation OnePlus 9 Pro, and the phone is expected to keep the 6.7-inch curved display with minimal bezels and a 120Hz refresh rate. A 32MP camera is believed to be housed in the punch hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU and will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will ship with Android 12 pre-installed and a 5000mAh battery with 125W rapid charging capability.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date

Previous leaks said that the phone will be released on January 4th, 2022, but if this video is to be believed, the phone will be released on January 11th.The video also provides an event date of January 11 at 2:00 p.m. China Standard Time, which translates to January 10 at 10:00 p.m. PT in the United States.

The video appears to have first appeared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, but we have been unable to find and authenticate its source, therefore we warn you to use this information with caution.

