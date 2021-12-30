OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Via Geekbench, China's 3C Ahead Of January Launch News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have appeared on Geekbench and the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website ahead of the launch. According to Geekbench, the forthcoming OnePlus phone will have 12GB of RAM. However, its listing on the 3C website indicates that it supports 80W rapid charging. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has previously been announced for the OnePlus 10 Pro. A next-generation low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is also expected on the flagship phone.

The model number NE2210 appears on the Geekbench listing for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The identical model number was recently discovered on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), and it was assumed to be linked to the ordinary OnePlus 10.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

According to the listing, which was first seen by Nashville Chatter, The phone sports a chipset called 'taro,' which is related with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The site shows the phone features 10.97GB of memory. On paper, this corresponds to 12GB of RAM.

The benchmark listing also suggests Android 12 on the OnePlus Phone. It also shows that the device obtained a 976-point single-core score and a 3,469-point multi-core score. These numbers don't necessarily reflect the OnePlus 10 Pro's actual performance, as the phone that showed on Geekbench could just be a prototype that will need to be refined in the future.

Separately, a bundled charger with a maximum output of 7.3 ampere at 11V has appeared on the 3C site for the OnePlus phone with the identical product number of NE2210. This indicates that 80W rapid charging is supported. Warp Charge 65T was first introduced by OnePlus on the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 earlier this year. This patented technology was capable of producing up to 65 watts of power (6.5A at 10V).

OnePlus 10 Pro Charging Capabilities

The OnePlus 10 Pro could be the company's fastest charging phone by enabling 80W fast charging this time. The technique might be dubbed Warp Charge 80, in keeping with the company's quick charging technology.

According to prior rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 5,000 mAh battery. It's also rumored that the phone will support 50W wireless charging through the Qi standard.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in January, with the exact date to be disclosed next week. In the meantime, pre-registration for the flagship phone has begun in China.

