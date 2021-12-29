OnePlus 10 Certified By TENAA; Hints An Imminent Launch News oi-Megha Rawat

The vanilla OnePlus 10 has been certified by TENAA ahead of its formal unveiling, indicating that it will be available soon. The OnePlus 10 Pro will be released in January 2022. According to rumors, pre-orders for the smartphone will begin on January 4th.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This appears to be changing shortly, since the OnePlus 10 is now featured on the official website of the Chinese TENAA regulatory authority.

The rumored OnePlus 10 (with the model number OnePlus NE2210) has recently been certified by TENAA, implying that the device's launch is imminent. We chose the word 'rumored' because this model number is thought to correspond to the standard OnePlus 10 but has yet to be confirmed.

Despite this, the TENAA filing confirms what we already know: the OnePlus 10 will be a 5G smartphone. For the time being, the listing does not include live images or information for the device, but that should change soon.

OnePlus 10 Pro Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to have a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus will most likely protect the device's display, which will have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera configuration of 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone is believed to come pre-installed with the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 overlay. The OnePlus 10 Pro is believed to have a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro Display Details

Given that the launch is less than a month away, one would anticipate the corporation teasing updated specifics. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now revealed another intriguing piece of information about the OnePlus 10 Pro in accordance with that. The OnePlus executive confirmed the phone will come with an LTPO 2.0 display in a Weibo post, which he claims will provide a smoother viewing experience.

