OnePlus 10 Pro Could Be Cheaper Than OnePlus 9 Pro; Up For Pre-Booking On Retailer Site News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to unveil the next-gen OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11 in China. OnePlus usually announces both the standard and the Pro model at the same time. This time, it seems the brand will launch the standard model sometime later. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the OnePlus 10.

Coming to the Pro model, its key features and design have already surfaced online. And the official teaser has also confirmed the rear panel design. Now, the pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro has been listed on the Chinese retailer site ahead of the official launch.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available for pre-booking through multiple e-commerce platforms in China. The Chinese retailer listing has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in three storage variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models.

As far as the price is concerned, the base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to come between 3,000 Yuan (around Rs. 35,000) and 3,999 Yuan (around Rs. 46,700). Both the mid-tier and the high-end variants are said to come between 4,000 Yuan (around Rs. 46,700) and 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 58,392).

Separately, a tipster claimed the three variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro will cost 3,999 Yuan (around Rs. 46,700), 4,599 Yuan (around Rs. 53,704), and 4,999 Yuan (around Rs. 59,392), respectively.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Cheaper Than OnePlus 9 Pro?

Since the brand has not shared any details regarding the pricing of the phone, we'll suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt. If the leaked prices are to be believed, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come at an affordable price tag compared to the last year's OnePlus 9 Pro which is now selling starting at Rs. 64,999 in India.

Also, the upcoming 10 Pro is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There will be upgraded cameras than the OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone is said to come with triple sensors will include a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Upfront, the device will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 80W of wired charging and 50W of wireless charging. The phone is also said to come with an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Android 12 OS on the software front.

There is no info on when the device will arrive in India. As of now, the brand is prepping up to launch the OnePlus 9RT on January 14 in India. The brand is also bringing the next-gen Buds Z2 earbuds alongside the OnePlus 9RT in the country.

Via

Best Mobiles in India