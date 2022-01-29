Is OnePlus 10 Pro Using Oppo's Software? Everything You Need To Know News oi-Megha Rawat

OnePlus recently released its 10 Pro in China on January,10. An international release date is yet to be announced by the corporation. However, a recent video showcasing the flagship phone indicates that it runs Oppo's software.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee got his hands on the OnePlus 10 Pro model from China and revealed that it seems to have altogether supplanted all hints of OnePlus' particular OxygenOS Android skin with Oppo's ColorOS.

OnePlus Operating Software

This doesn't rule out the possibility of OxygenOS being included in the OnePlus 10 Pro sold outside of China, according to Brownlee. Yet, supplanting software design altogether is totally different from the "combination" of working frameworks that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau portrayed last September that would bring the best of both OxygenOS and ColorOS to the upcoming generation of OnePlus phones.

In addition, the in-screen fingerprint sensor has been repositioned up on the display, making it simpler to access with your thumb than it was on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone also sports a new type of display, the LTPO 2, which has the same 120Hz maximum refresh rate as the 9 Pro but now goes down to 1Hz, which is lower than the minimum 10Hz of the 9 Pro, implying less power use.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

People are being kept in the dark since the launch of the OnePlus 10 pro earlier this month, which only unveiled a few specs with design. The phone's hardware appears to be precise as described in Brownlee's video, it appears to have the same lenses as the OnePlus 9 Pro in a modified camera block housing, though it does sport a new 150-degree ultrawide setting within the picture app, among other improvements.

Brownlee discovered that the 10 Pro's 5,000 mAh battery, the largest yet on a OnePlus flagship phone, lasted longer than the brand's prior phones. Although people need to acquire a dedicated Oppo wireless charger to attain the phone's 50-watt maximum wireless charging rates, the 80-watt charging is also as fast as predicted.

The charger within the box isn't OnePlus' WarpCharge but the SuperVOOC charger block typically found with Oppo phones, this may confuse OnePlus veterans. The latter uses a USB-A plug rather than the USB-C ports seen on most recent chargers, so if you lose the accompanying cable, you'll have to dig through your desk drawer for older cables.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution. The display also supports always-on mode and has a peak brightness of 1300 nits. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel protects it. The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple rear camera array for photographs and videos, with a 48MP Sony IMX789 main sensor, an f/1.8 lens, and optical image stabilization (OIS). A 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto shooter with OIS is also included in the camera configuration.

