OnePlus Nord 2T First Leak Suggest An Unannounced Processor: Here Are The Details News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus Nord 2 came a few months back, packing the Dimensity 1200 SoC. Now, a new leak from Digit.in suggests that we might soon see an upgrade version -- the OnePlus Nord 2T, powered by a yet-to-be-announced Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

This leak comes from Steve H.McFly, usually known as OnLeaks. The leak suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a fresh processor along with a few more changes such as faster wired charging speeds and is likely to be the second smartphone from OnePlus to support a whopping 80W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is said to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, identical to the OnePlus Nord 2. The display is said to feature a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. As mentioned before, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is likely to be an overclocked Dimensity 1200.

The device is likely to offer 6/8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. On top of that, the device is likely to have dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and 5G network support on both slots. Just like most OnePlus smartphones, we might not see a microSD card slot on the OnePlus Nord 2T.

To celebrate my 45th Birthday, I wanted to share a little something with you today...😏 #FutureSquad



Here comes the #OnePlusNord2T specs sheet!



On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/Ld5TbkdGfI pic.twitter.com/M32fFH35MX — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 26, 2022

The cameras are likely to remain unchanged on the OnePlus Nord 2T and the phone will have a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro or depth sensor. The device will have a 32MP selfie camera at the front with support for FHD video recording capability.

Last but not the least, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and the charger is likely to be included in the retail package. In terms of software, the phone is expected to ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS skin on top.

When it comes to pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T might replace the OnePlus Nord 2 and the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage might cost less than Rs. 30,000, while the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage might cost around Rs. 35,000.

Source

Best Mobiles in India