OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 9000 Launch Confirmed In Q2 2022

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9RT in India, and the company is now speculated to launch the OnePlus 10R, powered by the all-new Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The OnePlus 10R, as one could expect will be a successor to the OnePlus 9RT and is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2022.

OnePlus 10R will be a budget flagship smartphone from the company and it is now speculated to be one of the first smartphones to feature the all-new Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the flagship SoC from Mediatek, which matches the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200.

It is now said that OnePlus might not use the Mediatek Dimesity 9000 SoC on the OnePlus 10 Pro or the OnePlus 10 as the chipset lacks mmWave 5G support. Hence, the OnePlus 10R, powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC might not launch in the US. However, the device is likely to go on sale in markets like China and India.

It is also said that OnePlus is deliberately delaying the launch of the OnePlus 10R to give some space to the recently launched OnePlus 9RT. Hence, the OnePlus 10R will take its own time before the official launch in markets like India.

More OnePlusxMediatek Smartphones Incoming?

OnePlus smartphones exclusively used Snapdragon chipsets until the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2, which was the first smartphone to feature a Mediatek chip -- the Dimensity 1200 Ai. Now, OnePlus is launching another device, again with a flagship Mediatek SoC. Hence, we could see more OnePlus smartphones with Mediatek SoC in the future.

Coming back to the OnePlus 10R, we could expect the phone to ship with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. As per the pricing, the OnePlus 10R is likely to cost similar to the OnePlus 9RT and we expect the base model of the OnePlus 10R to be priced under Rs. 50,000 in India.

India might first get the OnePlus 10 Pro, followed by the OnePlus 10R. We also expect brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo to launch Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC-powered smartphones in India in the coming days, which might even cost less than the OnePlus 10R.

