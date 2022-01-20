OnePlus Expected To Launch New Nord Phone Under Rs. 20,000; Key Features Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is selling its Nord series device between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 in India. However, the brand has budget Nord series phones under Rs. 20,000 segment in the international market. Now, it seems OnePlus is prepping up to bring a new Nord series phone under Rs. 20,000 in India. The name of the device is unknown at this moment. The launch timeline and a few key specs of the upcoming budget Nord phone have also been tipped.

New OnePlus Nord Phone Launch Tipped

91mobiles has reported (via tipster Yogesh Brar) that OnePlus will launch a budget OnePlus Nord phone under Rs. 20,000. The launch of the budget Nord phone will take some time. Since the brand is expected to launch the Nord 2 CE in February or March. After that, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is also in pipeline.

As per the publication, the launch of the budget Nord device will take place after July in India. Apart from this, some features have also been revealed. Let's dive into details.

New OnePlus Nord Phone: What To Expect?

The upcoming budget OnePlus device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chip; however, the name of the processor has not been mentioned. Besides, the phone is said to come with 5G connectivity, a 90Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP main lens. Apart from this, nothing is known as of now. We will keep updated you if further info regarding the budget OnePlus Nord phone comes to our notice.

How About Competition?

The demand for mid-range and budget devices is quite high compared to the flagships in the Indian market. In this range, brands like Realme, iQOO, and Samsung are good players. So, they can be a tough competitor for OnePlus in this segment.

Besides, the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered into private testing in India. The launch is tipped to take place by mid or end of March. Also, the brand recently unveiled the OnePlus 9RT alongside the Buds Z2 earbuds. The OnePlus 9RT is the powerful flagship from the brand, sitting between the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 in the country.

