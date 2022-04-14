OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Color Options Revealed; Expected Price, Features known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has officially confirmed that both the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite are launching on April 28 in India. The brand has already started teasing the features of the upcoming handsets. The charging speeds of both handsets have been confirmed by OnePlus. Recently, the design of the OnePlus 10R was leaked via an Amazon advertisement. Now, the color options of both units have been tipped online.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Color Options Revealed

Now, MySmartPrice reports (via tipster Yogesh Brar) the flagship OnePlus 10R will be available in three color options namely - Arctic Glow, Green, and Sierra Black. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be available for purchase in Black and Jade Fog color options.

OnePlus 10R Expected Features & Pricing

For those unaware, the OnePlus 10R is rumored to be the rebranded version of the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. Now, the brand has confirmed the handset will be available in two variants like the GT Neo 3. One will come with 150W fast charging support, while the other variant will support 80W charging tech.

So, we can safely assume the OnePlus 10R will have similar specs as the GT Neo 3. This means, the phone will include a triple camera system housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There will be a 16MP sensor for selfies and videos.

Upfront, the OnePlus 10R might have a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is expected to run Android 12 OS and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset under the hood paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Other features will include a 4,500 mAh battery (on the 150W variant), a 5,000 mAh battery (on the 80W variant), stereo speakers, High-Res Audio support, and so on. Furthermore, it is expected to be launched at around Rs. 40,000. However, there is no official word on the same.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite Expected Features & Pricing

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. It is expected to be first Nord series phone under Rs. 20,000 in India. Apart from the battery details, the brand did not reveal anything. Going by the rumors, the device might feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB storage. There will be a triple camera setup on the back which will include a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP mono lens.

Upfront, it will have a punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP selfie camera sensor. Additionally, the brand will also launch a TWS earbuds alongside the smartphones at the event on April 28. It is expected to be the first TWS earbuds from the Nord series.

