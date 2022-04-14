OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Confirmed To Support 33W Fast Charging News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the company is indeed launching the new OnePlus 10R 5G with a whopping 150W of fast charging along with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with support for 33W fast charging. Looking at the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus.

According to the official teaser, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and the fast charger is likely to be included in the box, just like the rest of the OnePlus smartphones.

Considering the charging speeds, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be an affordable smartphone, and might even cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India. Given the battery size, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Should render a great battery life, and should easily last for an entire day even for heavy users.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications

According to the latest teaser, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a triple camera setup and is likely to have a 64/48MP primary camera with support for FHD video recording. The smartphone will also have an ultra-wide-angle lens, which is likely to be an 8MP or a 5MP sensor, hence, it might not render much detail or sharpness.

Like the rest of the OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to have a plastic frame and plastic back panel, which should help the company to price the device at a much lower price. As this is a budget smartphone, the device will also miss out on the alert slider, which is only available on premium models such as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Price

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000. The phone might come with Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11 skin on top, and the device is likely to be updated to Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 in the coming days. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R will launch in India on April 28 along wit the OnePlus Nord TWS.

