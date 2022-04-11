OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord TWS Launch Teased News oi-Vivek

Update: The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus "More Power To You" launch event will be held on April 28th at 7PM, where, the company will announce the new products, which are likely to be the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and the OnePlus Nord TWS.

Amazon, the go-to e-commerce partner for OnePlus in India has teased an upcoming product launch. From the looks of it, OnePlus is likely to launch two smartphones and a TWS earphone in the next few days, which will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Considering the recent speculations, it is suspected that the company might launch the OnePlus 10R 5G, an affordable version of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, an affordable version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord TWS, the first pair of truly wireless earphones from the Nord series.

OnePlus 10R 5G Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G is speculated to be an upper-mid-range 5G capable smartphone. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer a 120Hz AMOLED display, fast charging technology, and a premium camera setup.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to cost similar to the recently launched OnePlus 9RT 5G and might even ship with the latest OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. Given the positioning of the OnePlus 10R 5G, the smartphone is expected to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus to date. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to cost less than Rs. 20,000, at least for the base model, and is likely to offer a high-refresh-rate display with fast charging solution.

OnePlus Nord TWS

The OnePlus Nord TWS will be the first pair of wireless earphones from the Nord series and are expected to be mid-tier wireless earphones that are likely to offer technologies like ANC, fast charging, and multi-device connectivity. Looking at the trend, the OnePlus Nord TWS is likely to be priced around Rs. 5,000 in India.

